Dhanbad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dhanbad (धनबाद) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

December 23, 2019
Dhanbad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA
40. Dhanbad (धनबाद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Dhanbad (धनबाद) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Dhanbad is part of 7. Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.4% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 31.73%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.71%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 4,32,315 eligible electors, of which 2,33,103 were male, 1,99,204 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Dhanbad, there are 6882 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3555 are male, 3325 are female and 2 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2396 voters in the 80+ age category and 5887 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Dhanbad Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
--
--
Mannan Mallick
BJP
--
--
Raj Sinha
BSP
--
--
Ram Janma Prasad
JVMP
--
--
Saroj Kumar Singh
MCO
--
--
Biru Anand Singh
JMM(U)
--
--
Mani Lal Mahto
SP
--
--
Meraj Khan
BDP
--
--
Mohammad Faisal Khan
AAP
--
--
Raj Kumar Soni
HAM(S)
--
--
Ram Vinay Singh
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Rahul Kumar Paswan
LJP
--
--
Vikash Ranjan
JD(U)
--
--
Vipin Kumar
IND
--
--
Umesh Paswan
IND
--
--
Ranjeet Singh
IND
--
--
Lakshmi Devi
IND
--
--
Sanjay Paswan
IND
--
--
K.c. Singh Raj
IND
--
--
Surendra Kumar
AJSU
--
--
Pradeep Mohan Sahay
PPOI(D)
--
--
Binod Chandrawanshi
IND
--
--
Meghnath Rawani

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,83,351 eligible electors, of which 2,10,986 were male, 1,72,363 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,71,634.

Dhanbad has an elector sex ratio of 854.58.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Raj Sinha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 52997 votes which was 23.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.13% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 890 votes which was 0.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.03% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 40. Dhanbad Assembly segment of Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency. Dhanbad Parliament seat was won by BJP's Pashupati Nath Singh.

Number of contestants: A total of 22 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 24 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 59.27%, while it was 42.75% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 458 polling stations in 40. Dhanbad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 427.

Extent: 40. Dhanbad constituency comprises of the following areas of Dhanbad district of Jharkhand: Dhanbad, Putki and Kenduadih police stations in Dhanbad Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dhanbad is: 23.7731 86.3932.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dhanbad results.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
