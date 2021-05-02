Dhanekhali Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Dhanekhali Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

197. Dhanekhali (धनेखली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Dhanekhali is part of 28. Hooghly Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.56%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,71,349 eligible electors, of which 1,35,137 were male, 1,36,210 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhanekhali in 2021 is 1008.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,49,887 eligible electors, of which 1,26,317 were male, 1,26,317 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,22,562 eligible electors, of which 1,12,661 were male, 1,09,901 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhanekhali in 2016 was 266. In 2011, there were 178.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Asima Patra of TMC won in this seat by defeating Pradip Majumdar of AIFB by a margin of 58,644 votes which was 26.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 57.54% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Asima Patra of TMC won in this seat defeating Shrabani Sarkar of AIFB by a margin of 16,277 votes which was 8.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.18% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 197. Dhanekhali Assembly segment of Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Hooghly Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hooghly Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Dhanekhali are: Anirban Saha (INC), Asima Patra (TMC), Tusar Kumar Majumdar (BJP), Sajal Kumar De (CPIMLL)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.37%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.16%, while it was 88.26% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 361 polling stations in 197. Dhanekhali constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 310. In 2011 there were 282 polling stations.

EXTENT:

197. Dhanekhali constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. Belmuri, Bhastara, Dashghara-I, Dashghara-II, Dhanekhali- I, Dhanekhali-II, Gurap, Gurbari-I, Gurbari-II, Khajurdaha Milki, Mandra, Somaspur-I and Somaspur-II GPs of CDB Dhanekhali, 2. Babnan, Dadpur, Makalpur and Satithan GPs of CDB Polba-Dadpur. It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Dhanekhali is 307 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dhanekhali is: 22°58’23.5"N 88°08’21.5"E.

