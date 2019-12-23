Dhanwar Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Rajdhanwar): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

28. Dhanwar (Rajdhanwar) (धनवार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Giridih (गिरिडीह) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Dhanwar is part of 5. Koderma Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.34% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.3%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.12%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,07,519 eligible electors, of which 1,62,506 were male, 1,45,011 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Dhanwar, there are 6759 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3774 are male, 2984 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 3065 voters in the 80+ age category and 5355 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Dhanwar Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JVMP -- -- Babulal Marandi JMM -- -- Nijamuddin Ansari BJP -- -- Lakshman Prasad Singh BSP -- -- Dinesh Kumar Das AIMEIM -- -- Mohammad Danish CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Raj Kumar Yadav SP -- -- Virendra Kumar Yadav IND -- -- Chhatradhari Vishwakarma IND -- -- Manoj Kumar IND -- -- Rameshwar Prasad Yadav IND -- -- Tarkeshwar Gope IND -- -- Baiju Marandi IND -- -- Ravindra Kumar Singh IND -- -- Anup Kumar Sonthalia

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,77,622 eligible electors, of which 1,48,140 were male, 1,29,482 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,36,726.

Dhanwar has an elector sex ratio of 892.34.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Raj Kumar Yadaw of CPMLL won in this seat by defeating the JVM candidate by a margin of 10712 votes which was 6.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPMLL had a vote share of 28.66% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JVM won in this seat by defeating the CPIMLL candidate by a margin of 4,973 votes which was 3.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 34.59% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 28. Dhanwar Assembly segment of Koderma Lok Sabha constituency. Koderma Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sunil Kumar Singh.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.68%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 63.64%, while it was 61.55% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Phase 3 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 424 polling stations in 28. Dhanwar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 387.

Extent: 28. Dhanwar constituency comprises of the following areas of Giridih district of Jharkhand: Dhanwar and Gawan police stations in Giridih Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dhanwar is: 24.5607 85.9552.

