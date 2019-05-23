English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dhar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dhar (धार) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
25. Dhar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa Tribal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.66% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 51.42%. The estimated literacy level of Dhar is 61.45%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In 2009, Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2,661 votes which was 0.41% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 46.21% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.55% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.71% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dhar was: Savitri Thakur (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,58,093 men, 8,10,302 women and 46 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dhar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dhar is: 22.5 75.25
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: धार, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); ধর, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); धार, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ધાર, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); தார், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); ధార్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಧಾರ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ധാർ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
