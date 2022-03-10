Dharamkot Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: AAP leading at 10 AM

Live election results updates of Dharamkot seat in Punjab. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Devinderjeet Singh (AAP), Jugraj Singh (DBSPA), Tota Singh (SAD), Sukhjit Singh (INC), Surjit Singh (CPM), Jagjit Singh (LIP), Balraj Singh (SADASM), Ravinder Singh Grewal (PLC), Angrej Singh (IND), Harpreet Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 77.88%, which is -4.9% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sukhjit Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dharamkot results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.74 Dharamkot (धरमकोट) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Moga district of Punjab. Dharamkot is part of Faridkot Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 29.79% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.68%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 181612 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 85,567 were male and 96,036 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dharamkot in 2022 is: 1,122 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,79,549 eligible electors, of which 92,556 were male,81,587 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,59,365 eligible electors, of which 84,316 were male, 75,049 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dharamkot in 2017 was 932. In 2012, there were 574 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Sukhjit Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Tota Singh of SAD by a margin of 22,218 which was 15.43% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 43.92% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Tota Singh of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Sukhjit Singh of INC by a margin of 4,255 votes which was 3.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 47.29% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 74 Dharamkot Assembly segment of the 9. Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency. Mohammad Sadique of INC won the Faridkot Parliament seat defeating Gulzar Singh Ranike of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Faridkot Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Dharamkot are: Devinderjeet Singh (AAP), Jugraj Singh (DBSPA), Tota Singh (SAD), Sukhjit Singh (INC), Surjit Singh (CPM), Jagjit Singh (LIP), Balraj Singh (SADASM), Ravinder Singh Grewal (PLC), Angrej Singh (IND), Harpreet Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 77.88%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 82.78%, while it was 83.52% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dharamkot went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.74 Dharamkot Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 194. In 2012, there were 171 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.74 Dharamkot comprises of the following areas of Moga district of Punjab: KCs Moga Mehla Singh, Fatehgarh Panjtoor, Kot Ise Khan, Dharamkot, Kishan Pura Kalan and Dharamkot (Municipal Council) of Moga Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Dharamkot constituency, which are: Shahkot, Jagraon, Nihal Singhwala, Moga, Zira. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dharamkot is approximately 635 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dharamkot is: 30°56’13.9"N 75°12’54.7"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Dharamkot results.

