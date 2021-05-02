Dharapuram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Dharapuram Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

101. Dharapuram (धारापुरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Dharapuram is part of 17. Erode Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.73%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.1%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,58,547 eligible electors, of which 1,26,057 were male, 1,32,480 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dharapuram in 2021 is 1051.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,38,070 eligible electors, of which 1,17,597 were male, 1,20,467 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,145 eligible electors, of which 1,03,043 were male, 1,02,102 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dharapuram in 2016 was 54. In 2011, there were 54.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Kalimuthu. V.S of INC won in this seat by defeating Ponnusamy. K of AIADMK by a margin of 10,017 votes which was 5.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.67% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ponnusamy.K of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Jayanthi.R of DMK by a margin of 15,025 votes which was 9.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 51.68% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 101. Dharapuram Assembly segment of Erode Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Erode Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Erode Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Dharapuram are: Kayalvizhi N (DMK), Murugan L (BJP), Rangasamy S (BSP), Kalarani C (AMMK), Charli A (MNM), Chidambharam V (IDMMK), Muniyappan A (APTADMK), Ranjitha K (NTK), Ananthi S (IND), Kayalvizhi K (IND), Kayalvizhi P (IND), Karthikeyan A (IND), Selvaraj V (IND), Murugan A (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.15%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.87%, while it was 79.21% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 101. Dharapuram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 280. In 2011 there were 253 polling stations.

EXTENT:

101. Dharapuram constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu: Dharapuram Taluk. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruppur.

The total area covered by Dharapuram is 1387 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dharapuram is: 10°45’34.6"N 77°25’40.8"E.

