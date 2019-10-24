Dharavi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (धारावी): Gaikwad Varsha Eknath of INC Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

178. Dharavi (धारावी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai City district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.81% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.33%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.21%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,49,732 eligible electors, of which 1,42,102 were male, 1,07,629 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 19 service voters had also registered to vote.

Dharavi Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 26034 47.12% Gaikwad Varsha Eknath LEADING SS 19199 34.75% Ashish Vasant More AIMIM 4382 7.93% Manoj Sansare MNS 2384 4.32% Kawade Sandeep Vinayak BSP 1397 2.53% Anita Deepak Gautam NOTA 884 1.60% Nota ABHM 328 0.59% Ganesh Bajirao Kadam IND 204 0.37% Babita Vijay Shinde IND 151 0.27% Vikas Maruti Rokde BMKP 103 0.19% Ravindra Yadav Angarkhe IND 101 0.18% Dalvi Raju Sahebrao IND 80 0.14% Giriraj Dashrath Sherkhane

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,39,073 eligible electors, of which 1,38,083 were male, 1,00,990 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 19 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,68,770.

Dharavi has an elector sex ratio of 757.41.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gaikwad Varsha Eknath of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 15328 votes which was 12.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.38% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Gaikwad Varsha Eknath of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 9710 votes which was 9.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.74% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 178. Dharavi Assembly segment of Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai South-Central Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 47.55%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 49.42%, while it was 39.26 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.87%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 283 polling stations in 178. Dharavi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 275.

Extent: 178. Dharavi constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai City district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) – Ward No. 933 (Part) Dadar - E.B. No. 12, EB. No. 16 to 507, 699 to 733 .

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dharavi is: 19.0438 72.8508.

