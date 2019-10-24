Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Dharavi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (धारावी): Gaikwad Varsha Eknath of INC Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dharavi (धारावी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
178. Dharavi (धारावी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Mumbai City district of Maharashtra and is part of Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.81% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.33%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.21%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,49,732 eligible electors, of which 1,42,102 were male, 1,07,629 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 19 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,39,073 eligible electors, of which 1,38,083 were male, 1,00,990 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 19 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,68,770.
Dharavi has an elector sex ratio of 757.41.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Gaikwad Varsha Eknath of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 15328 votes which was 12.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.38% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Gaikwad Varsha Eknath of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 9710 votes which was 9.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.74% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 178. Dharavi Assembly segment of Mumbai South-Central Lok Sabha constituency. Mumbai South-Central Parliament seat was won by SS.
Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 47.55%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 49.42%, while it was 39.26 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.87%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 283 polling stations in 178. Dharavi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 275.
Extent: 178. Dharavi constituency comprises of the following areas of Mumbai City district of Maharashtra: Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) – Ward No. 933 (Part) Dadar - E.B. No. 12, EB. No. 16 to 507, 699 to 733 .
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dharavi is: 19.0438 72.8508.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dharavi results.
