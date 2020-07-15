Dharavi Model Controversy: RSS Doesn't Work for Credit, BJP Trolls Do, Says Aaditya Thackeray

In a hard-hitting interview to CNN-News18, Maharashtra Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday slammed the BJP for seeking credit for the RSS's voluntary work in Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum. He also clarified that the agency at the forefront of Mission Dharavi was the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and that all other NGOs were working peripherally.

The statement is significant in the background of the current controversy in Maharashtra over the war for credit on the success of Dharavi in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked if the RSS really worked in Dharavi and what is his take on the war for credit, Thackeray said, “I don’t think the RSS works for credit. It is the BJP trolls who are doing this. But they first need to decide if they want to seek credit for the success of Dharavi model, or whether they want to slam the government over its failure.”

Thackeray added that he did not want to indulge in any controversy. “If one human being is serving another human being, it is a good thing. I don’t want to get into which organisation that human being belonged to. Whoever has been working for the people, is doing a noble thing,” he said.

Responding to Thackeray's statement, Maharashtra BJP president Chandarkant Patil told CNN-News18, “This government should be large-hearted enough to give credit where it is due. The Sangha will complete 100 years this year. They have never sought credit for anything. They haven’t even spoken of the work they do. But as swayamsevaks, we feel the Sangha (RSS) should get its share of credit. We are not saying we are the only ones who worked in Dharavi, or in other areas. There were many other spiritual organisations, there was Tata Trust. Of course, due to the means available at the disposal of the government, the government will always be the preliminary player or contributor. We can never challenge that. But it should be open enough to give credit where it is due. I am happy that Sanjay Raut showed that magnanimity. He said it was good if RSS worked in Dharavi. All we want is an acknowledgement.”

The issue has created a stir in Maharashtra where several leaders have jumped into the fray to question the contribution of the RSS in the fight against Covid-19. Recently, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti asked why coronavirus was prevalent in Nagpur if the RSS was so instrumental in its fight. The RSS headquarters are based in Nagpur.