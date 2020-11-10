Dhari Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Dhari Assembly constituency in the state of Gujarat are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Dhari is one of the eight seat(s) in the state of Gujarat where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Dhari was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 11 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Dhari seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Dhari constituency: Kakadiya J V (Bharatiya Janata Party), Suresh Manubhai Kotadiya (Indian National Congress), Imranbhai Valibhai Parmar (Independent), Thumar Piyushkumar Babubhai (Independent), Pravinbhai Gediya (Independent), Bavkubhai Amrubhai Vala (Independent), Maheta Nanalal Kalidas (Independent), Madhad Ramjibhai Bhikhabhai (Independent), Aghera Kanubhai Savashibhai (Rashtrawadi Jan Chetna Party), Bhupatbhai Chhaganbhai Unava (Vyavastha Parivartan Party), Kapilbhai Kalubhai Vegada (Yuva Jan Jagriti Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.