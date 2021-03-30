Dharmadam Candidate List: Key Contests in Dharmadam Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Dharmadam Assembly constituency in Kannur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Dharmadam seat is part of the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Pinarayi Vijayan of CPM won from this seat beating Mambaram Divakaran of INC by a margin of 36,905 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.K. Narayanan of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Mambaram Divakaran of IND by a margin of 15,162 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kannur Parliamentary constituency CPIM was ahead in the Dharmadam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Dharmadom constituency are: Pinarayi Vijayan of CPI(M), C. Raghunath of CONG, C. K. Padmanabhan of BJP