Dharmadam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

12. Dharmadam (धर्मदाम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kannur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Dharmadam is part of 2. Kannur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.99%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.41%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,93,486 eligible electors, of which 89,773 were male, 1,03,711 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dharmadam in 2021 is 1155.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,84,431 eligible electors, of which 84,878 were male, 99,553 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,63,674 eligible electors, of which 73,410 were male, 90,264 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dharmadam in 2016 was 2,165. In 2011, there were 1,513.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Pinarayi Vijayan of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Mambaram Divakaran of INC by a margin of 36,905 votes which was 24.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 56.84% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.K. Narayanan of CPIM won in this seat defeating Mambaram Divakaran of IND by a margin of 15,162 votes which was 11.13% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 53.13% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 12. Dharmadam Assembly segment of Kannur Lok Sabha constituency. CPIM won the Kannur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kannur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Dharmadam are: C K Padmanabhan (BJP), Pinarayi Vijayan (CPIM), C Raghunathan (INC), Basheer Kannadiparamba (SDPOI), Chovva Raghunathan (IND), Valayar Bhagyavathi (IND), C P Maharoof (IND), Vadi Harindran (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.22%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.33%, while it was 83.31% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 12. Dharmadam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 139. In 2011 there were 139 polling stations.

EXTENT:

12. Dharmadam constituency comprises of the following areas of Kannur district of Kerala: Anjarakandy, Chembilode, Kadambur, Muzhappilangad and Peralasseri Panchayats in Kannur Taluk and Dharmadam, Pinarayi and Vengad Panchayats in Thalaseery Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kannur.

The total area covered by Dharmadam is 132 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dharmadam is: 11°50’22.2"N 75°29’19.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Dharmadam results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam