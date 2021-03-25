Dharmapur Candidate List: Key Contests in Dharmapur Assembly Constituency of Assam

Dharmapur Assembly constituency in Nalbari district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Dharmapur seat is part of the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Chandra Mohan Patowary of BJP won from this seat beating Nilamani Sen Deka of INC by a margin of 33,943 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Nilamani Sen Deka of INC won from this this constituency defeating Chandra Mohan Patowary of AGP by a margin of 5,331 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Barpeta Parliamentary constituency AGP was ahead in the Dharmapur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Dharmapur constituency are: Chandra Mohan Patowary of BJP, Ratul Patowary of CONG, Dr. Shikhar Kumar Sharma of AJP