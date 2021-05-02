Dharmapur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

61. Dharmapur (धरमपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Nalbari district of Assam. It shares a border with . Dharmapur is part of 6. Barpeta Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.89%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,41,592 eligible electors, of which 73,559 were male, 68,033 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dharmapur in 2021 is 925.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,30,098 eligible electors, of which 69,131 were male, 60,967 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,27,005 eligible electors, of which 68,106 were male, 58,899 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dharmapur in 2016 was 158. In 2011, there were 94.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Chandra Mohan Patowary of BJP won in this seat by defeating Nilamani Sen Deka of INC by a margin of 33,943 votes which was 30.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 63.55% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Nilamani Sen Deka of INC won in this seat defeating Chandra Mohan Patowary of AGP by a margin of 5,331 votes which was 5.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.34% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AGP got the most votes in 61. Dharmapur Assembly segment of Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency. AIUDF won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Barpeta Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Dharmapur are: Chandra Mohan Patowary (BJP), Ratul Patowary (INC), Pramod Chandra Bhagabati (SUCIC), Dr Shikhar Kumar Sarma (AJP), Jyotirmay Sharma (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.16%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.29%, while it was 77.93% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 61. Dharmapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 184. In 2011 there were 184 polling stations.

EXTENT:

61. Dharmapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Nalbari district of Assam: Dharmapur, Khetri Dharmapur, Pakowa and Natun Dehar mouzas in Nalbari thana in Nalbari subdivision.. It shares an inter-state border with Nalbari.

The total area covered by Dharmapur is 236 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dharmapur is: 26°25’25.7"N 91°20’45.2"E.

