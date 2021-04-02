Dharmapuri Candidate List: Key Contests in Dharmapuri Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri Assembly constituency in DHARMAPURI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Dharmapuri seat is part of the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the West Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Subramani. P. of DMK won from this seat beating Elangovan. P.D. of ADMK by a margin of 9,676 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Baskar A of DMDK won from this this constituency defeating Santhamoorthy P of PMK by a margin of 4,043 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dharmapuri Parliamentary constituency PMK was ahead in the Dharmapuri Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls PMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Dharmapuri constituency are: S. P. Venkateswaran of PMK, Thadangam P. Subramani of DMK, D. K. Rajendran of AMMK, S. K. Jayavenkatesh of MNM, Senthil Kumar of NTK