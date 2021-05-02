Dharmapuri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Dharmapuri Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

59. Dharmapuri (धर्मपुरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Dharmapuri is part of 10. Dharmapuri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.7%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,69,537 eligible electors, of which 1,35,889 were male, 1,33,539 female and 109 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dharmapuri in 2021 is 983.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,52,311 eligible electors, of which 1,27,638 were male, 1,24,597 female and 76 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,15,933 eligible electors, of which 1,10,117 were male, 1,05,816 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dharmapuri in 2016 was 184. In 2011, there were 96.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Subramani. P. of DMK won in this seat by defeating Elangovan. P.D. of AIADMK by a margin of 9,676 votes which was 4.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 34.25% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Baskar A of DMDK won in this seat defeating Santhamoorthy P of PMK by a margin of 4,043 votes which was 2.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 45.73% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PMK got the most votes in 59. Dharmapuri Assembly segment of Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency. PMK won the Dharmapuri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, PMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Dharmapuri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 21 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Dharmapuri are: Subramani P (DMK), Perumal P (BSP), Sakthivel P (DMSK), Senthil Kumar Alias Senthil A (NTK), Natarajan M (APTADMK), Mani L (DMKM), Ramasamy T (MIPA), Rajendran D K (AMMK), Venkateshwaran S P (PMK), Jayavenkatesan S K (MNM), Shanmugam P (IND), Sundaramoorthy M (IND), Subramani P (IND), Subramani K (IND), Subramani T (IND), Tamilarasan S (IND), Natarajan V (IND), Palani S K (IND), Manigandan E V (IND), Rajendran K (IND), Venkateswaran B (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.69%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.39%, while it was 77.92% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 59. Dharmapuri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 309. In 2011 there were 247 polling stations.

EXTENT:

59. Dharmapuri constituency comprises of the following areas of Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu: Dharmapuri Taluk (Part) Mookkanahalli, Palavadi, Kadagathur, A.Reddihalli, Pappinaickanahalli, Adagapadi, Dhalavaihalli, Somenahalli, Pangunatham, Konangihalli, Kumbalapadi, Nathathahalli, Thadangam, Virupatchipuram, A.Jettihalli, Adiyamankottai, Balajangamanhalli, Nagarkoodal, Nekkundhi, Errabaiyanahalli, Echanahalli, Elagiri, Pagalahalli, Nallampalli, Laligam, Mademangalam, Dhinnahalli, Mittareddihalli, Budanahalli, Sivadi, Palayam, Dokkubodanahalli, Boalanahalli, Maniathahalli, Kammampatti, Thoppur, T.Kanigarahalli, K. Thoppur (R.F.), Annasagaram and Vellegoundan Palayam villages. Dharmapuri (M).. It shares an inter-state border with Dharmapuri.

The total area covered by Dharmapuri is 521 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dharmapuri is: 12°02’08.2"N 78°04’06.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Dharmapuri results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here