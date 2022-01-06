'Safety of Odias Not Given Importance': Dharmendra Pradhan Attacks Odisha CM over Mahanga Murder Case

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lashed out at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik over the high-profile Mahanga double murder case in Cuttack. The Union Minister said that the Odisha CM has not giving importance to the interest and safety of Odias.

“CM Naveen is ruling the state with ego and arrogance. Lord Jagannath is watching everything that you are doing in the state. Your time will be over soon,” the Union Minister said while addressing the first death anniversary of Kulamani Baral virtually.

After one year of Mahanga double murder case, why is the police and district administration silent, he questioned.

The state government has not complied with the court’s case, the union minister added. The SDJM court has reprimanded the local police administration for disobeying the lower court’s order.

The State law minister Pratap Jena’s name has been forcibly removed in the case. The law minister did not appear before the magistrate in person.

Targeted the state government, Dharmendra Pradhan said, “Ravana, Duryodhana was also arrogant and arrogant. Lord Sree Jaganath sees their pride. You are prosecuting the poor, the lawyers who pay the people’s taxes. The days of your government are slowly coming to an end.” Pradhan said Kulmani’s sacrifice would not be in vain.

A statue of the late Kulmani Baral was also unveiled at the head of the Nritang village during the occasion.

The function was attended by state BJP president Sameer Mohanty, general secretary Golak Mohapatra, Cuttack district BJP president Prakash Behera, state women’s BJP president Prabhati Parida. The ruling BJD has not responded to the Union Minister’s allegations.

