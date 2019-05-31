Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP's Social Strategist and Odisha Face, to Take Charge as Minister of Petroleum

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP's Social Strategist and Odisha Face, to Take Charge as Minister of Petroleum
Pradhan, 49, would have been the BJP’s first choice for the chief minister’s post if the saffron party had come close to forming the government in Odisha.
File photo of Dharmendra Pradhan/Reuters
New Delhi: Dharmedra Pradhan will be taking charge as the Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new Cabinet on Thursday.
Pradhan was the BJP’s face in Odisha. His move to announce a dal-salt-rice package for the poor after the first phase of polls ended in the state was widely considered a masterstroke. The announcement had taken many by surprise as it had not figured in the BJP’s manifesto for the state, which was released a week before the promise.
Pradhan, 49, would have been the BJP’s first choice for the chief minister’s post if the saffron party had come close to forming the government in Odisha. He played crucial roles in building up the party organisation across the coastal state in the past five years. Pradhan also charted out the BJP’s campaign strategies for the state.
An avid Twitter user with more than a million followers, Pradhan also guided the BJP’s social media strategy during the polls in the state.
Pradhan’s proven organisational skills, lauded after the BJP’s spectacular victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Bihar, were on display as he handpicked several candidates for the party in Odisha that gave the ruling BJD a tough fight.
Soon after becoming a Union minister in 2014, Pradhan had started focussing on Odisha and is widely credited for dislodging the Congress as the state’s main Opposition party. In the local body polls in 2017, the BJP won 306 of the state’s 853 zilla parishad seats, reducing the ruling BJD from 651 in 2012 to 460. The Congress was pushed to a distant third, its strength dwindling from 126 to 66 seats in zilla parishads.
As Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, Pradhan led the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) from the front in Odisha, which saw a sharp rise in LPG households from 20 lakh in 2014 to almost 78 lakh in February 2019. It was due to his single-minded focus on the state that the scheme, launched in Odisha in June 2016, gave a boost to LPG usage in Odisha. The overall LPG penetration in Odisha went up to 73% from 20% in 2014 under his watch.
Pradhan also displayed similar enthusiasm in the manufacture and distribution of Ujjwala sanitary napkins in the state. His plan, according to his aides, was to win over the state’s women, who are known to have been voting largely for BJD.
