Dharmendra Pradhan is BJP's Poll In-charge for Karnataka Assembly Election 
1-MIN READ

Dharmendra Pradhan is BJP's Poll In-charge for Karnataka Assembly Election 

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 12:10 IST

Bengaluru, India

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will lead BJP in Karnataka Polls (News18)



Tamil Nadu BJP unit president K Annamalai will be the co-incharge for the high-stakes polls, which is likely to happen around mid April or May.

Karnataka Elections 2023
The Bharatiya Janata Party appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge of Karnataka Assembly Polls on Saturday, confirmed a party statement.

Tamil Nadu BJP’s unit president K Annamalai will be the co-incharge for the high-stakes polls, where both the ruling party and the Opposition Congress have launched intensive public outreach for elections. The election is likely to happen mid April-May.

Pradhan, a veteran organisation man, has been tasked with handling several elections in the past. A skillful politician, he will be expected to mobilise the state organisation while sorting out internal issues in the local unit to maximise efforts to retain power in the important southern state.

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Karnataka Assembly polls


