Dharmendra Pradhan to Visit UP as BJP Gears Up for Elections, Poll Roadmap to be Discussed

To achieve the target of 350 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the UP BJP has started gearing up for the elections. Union Education Minister and UP BJP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan is reaching Lucknow on a three-day tour from Wednesday to prepare a blueprint for BJP’s victory in UP.

This is Pradhan’s maiden visit as election in charge. There will be a round of meetings at the BJP office today itself. UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh has already reached Lucknow. All the co-election in-charges will also be present. The organisation’s office bearers, Minister Sunil Bansal, BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh will also participate in the meeting.

Pradhan, who has been in charge of many States, is going to start the election campaign in Pitru Paksha, focusing more on the results instead of the Muhurat, after the announcement of the election team. Pradhan, who has the experience of many States, has done his homework regarding UP, but he will first take feedback from the UP team.

During this, Pradhan will try to understand the current political equation of UP. Keeping in mind the factors that played an important role in the 2017 election victory, Pradhan will proceed with his election preparations, for which today’s meeting is going to play a big role.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had voiced confidence that the BJP will return to power again with 350-plus Assembly seats in the 403-member House in the 2022 elections while making public the report card of his four-and-half years of governance recently.

