Dharwad Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Amrupayyappa Desai Wins

Dharwad (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dharwad district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Dharwad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,03,593 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,02,817 are male, 1,00,448 female and 13 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.4 and the approximate literacy rate is 78%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,320 votes (13.77%) securing 40.18% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72.68%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 723 votes (0.65%) registering 31.75% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.85%.