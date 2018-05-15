GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Dharwad Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Amrupayyappa Desai Wins

Live election result of 71 Dharwad constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Dharwad MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:40 PM IST
Dharwad (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dharwad district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Dharwad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,03,593 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,02,817 are male, 1,00,448 female and 13 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 97.4 and the approximate literacy rate is 78%
Live Status BJP Amrupayyappa Desai Won
Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP8512354.70%Amrupayyappa Desai
INC6478341.63%Vinay Kulkarni
NOTA19671.26%Nota
JD(S)12630.81%Tirakappa Sadeppa Jamanal(Shrikant)
IND7940.51%Kantimath V Rajashekarayya
JHP6510.42%Nagappa Kareppa Karennavar
IND2850.18%Basavraj Yallapa Parasannavar
IND2840.18%Shakhil Abdulsattar Dadavad
LAD1700.11%Firozkhan Gulabkhan Hawaldar
AMKP1570.10%Basavaraj Uddinakoppa
AAP1530.10%Sri. S.F. Patil

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 18,320 votes (13.77%) securing 40.18% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 72.68%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 723 votes (0.65%) registering 31.75% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 74.85%.

Check the table below for Dharwad live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

