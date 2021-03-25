Dhekiajuli Candidate List: Key Contests in Dhekiajuli Assembly Constituency of Assam

Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency in Tezpur district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dhekiajuli seat is part of the Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ashok Singhal of BJP won from this seat beating Habul Chakraborty of INC by a margin of 34,995 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Habul Chakraborty of INC won from this this constituency defeating Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee of AGP by a margin of 20,447 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Tezpur Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Dhekiajuli Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Dhekiajuli constituency are: Ashok Singhal of BJP, Benudhar Nath of CONG, Satrughana Sasoni of AJP