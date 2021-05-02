Dhekiajuli Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Dhekiajuli Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

71. Dhekiajuli (Dhekiajuli), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Sonitpur district of Assam. It shares a border with Arunachal Pradesh (West Kameng District). Dhekiajuli is part of 9. Tezpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,17,380 eligible electors, of which 1,10,867 were male, 1,06,511 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhekiajuli in 2021 is 961.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,75,901 eligible electors, of which 92,144 were male, 83,757 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,66,600 eligible electors, of which 87,396 were male, 79,204 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhekiajuli in 2016 was 463. In 2011, there were 319.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Ashok Singhal of BJP won in this seat by defeating Habul Chakraborty of INC by a margin of 34,995 votes which was 24.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.57% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Habul Chakraborty of INC won in this seat defeating Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee of AGP by a margin of 20,447 votes which was 17.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.28% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 71. Dhekiajuli Assembly segment of Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Tezpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Dhekiajuli are: Ashok Singhal (BJP), Benudhar Nath (INC), Ranjay Basumatary (VPI), Satrughana Sasoni (AJP), Sanjoy Dey (BGP), Tarun Sahu (IND), Jagya Ram Mirdha (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.58%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.92%, while it was 71.84% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 71. Dhekiajuli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 233. In 2011 there were 232 polling stations.

EXTENT:

71. Dhekiajuli constituency comprises of the following areas of Sonitpur district of Assam: Dhekiajuli thana (excluding Barchalla and Borgaon mouzas) in Tezpur sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Sonitpur.

The total area covered by Dhekiajuli is 748 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dhekiajuli is: 26°49’05.2"N 92°28’06.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Dhekiajuli results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here