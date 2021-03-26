Dhemaji Candidate List: Key Contests in Dhemaji Assembly Constituency of Assam

Dhemaji Assembly constituency in Dhemaji district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dhemaji seat is part of the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Pradan Baruah of BJP won from this seat beating Sumitra Doley Patir of INC by a margin of 19,121 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Sumitra Doley Patir of INC won from this this constituency defeating Paramananda Sonowal of AGP by a margin of 7,285 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Dhemaji Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Dhemaji (ST) constituency are: Ranoj Pegu of BJP, Sailen Sonowal of CONG, Chittaranjan Goswami of AJP