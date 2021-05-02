Dhemaji Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Dhemaji Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

113. Dhemaji (धेमाजी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Dhemaji district of Assam. It shares a border with Arunachal Pradesh (Lower Siang District). Dhemaji is part of 14. Lakhimpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.07%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,47,222 eligible electors, of which 1,24,672 were male, 1,22,550 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhemaji in 2021 is 983.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,11,237 eligible electors, of which 1,08,573 were male, 1,02,664 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,281 eligible electors, of which 94,881 were male, 91,400 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhemaji in 2016 was 372. In 2011, there were 99.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Pradan Baruah of BJP won in this seat by defeating Sumitra Doley Patir of INC by a margin of 19,121 votes which was 11.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.9% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sumitra Doley Patir of INC won in this seat defeating Paramananda Sonowal of AGP by a margin of 7,285 votes which was 5.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.64% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 113. Dhemaji Assembly segment of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Dhemaji are: Ranoj Pegu (BJP), Sailen Sonowal (INC), Chittaranjan Basumatary (AJP), Hem Kanta Miri (SUCIC), Ayub Khang Brahma (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.47%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.8%, while it was 75.08% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 113. Dhemaji constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 273. In 2011 there were 273 polling stations.

EXTENT:

113. Dhemaji constituency comprises of the following areas of Dhemaji district of Assam: Dhakuakhana thana (excluding Gohain and Dhakuakhana mouzas) and Dhemaji mouza in Dhemaji thana in Dhemaji sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Dhemaji.

The total area covered by Dhemaji is 1147 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dhemaji is: 27°27’31.0"N 94°23’25.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Dhemaji results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here