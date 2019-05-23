English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dhenkanal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dhenkanal MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dhenkanal MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
9. Dhenkanal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.59%. The estimated literacy level of Dhenkanal is 78.78%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Tathagata Satpathy of BJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,37,340 votes which was 13.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 43.50% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Tathagata Satpathy of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,86,587 votes which was 21.78% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 46.52% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 5 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.43% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.74% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dhenkanal was: Tathagata Satpathy (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,22,329 men, 6,41,088 women and 54 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dhenkanal Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dhenkanal is: 20.75 85.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: ढेंकानाल, ओडिशा (Hindi); ঢেঙ্কানল, ওড়িশা (Bengali); ढेंकानाल, ओडिशा (Marathi); ધેંકનલ, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); தெங்கனால், ஒடிசா (Tamil); డెంకానాల్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಧೆಂಕನಾಲ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); ധേൻകനാൽ, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Tathagata Satpathy of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,86,587 votes which was 21.78% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 46.52% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 5 contestants in 2009.
Dhenkanal Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
APOI
--
--
Bijaya Kumar Behera
SUCI
--
--
Manasi Swain
BMFP
--
--
Ranjan Kumar Sahoo
SKD
--
--
Saroj Kumar Satpathy
HND
--
--
Priyabrata Garnaik
BJP
--
--
Rudra Narayan Pany
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Pradyumna Kumar Naik
BJD
--
--
Mahesh Sahoo
INC
--
--
Raja Kamakhya Prasad Singh Deo
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.43% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.74% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dhenkanal was: Tathagata Satpathy (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,22,329 men, 6,41,088 women and 54 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dhenkanal Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dhenkanal is: 20.75 85.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: ढेंकानाल, ओडिशा (Hindi); ঢেঙ্কানল, ওড়িশা (Bengali); ढेंकानाल, ओडिशा (Marathi); ધેંકનલ, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); தெங்கனால், ஒடிசா (Tamil); డెంకానాల్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಧೆಂಕನಾಲ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); ധേൻകനാൽ, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results