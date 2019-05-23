Dhenkanal Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Dhenkanal Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME APOI -- -- Bijaya Kumar Behera SUCI -- -- Manasi Swain BMFP -- -- Ranjan Kumar Sahoo SKD -- -- Saroj Kumar Satpathy HND -- -- Priyabrata Garnaik BJP -- -- Rudra Narayan Pany NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Pradyumna Kumar Naik BJD -- -- Mahesh Sahoo INC -- -- Raja Kamakhya Prasad Singh Deo

9. Dhenkanal is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.59%. The estimated literacy level of Dhenkanal is 78.78%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Tathagata Satpathy of BJD won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,37,340 votes which was 13.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 43.50% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Tathagata Satpathy of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,86,587 votes which was 21.78% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 46.52% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 5 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.43% and in 2009, the constituency registered 66.74% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dhenkanal was: Tathagata Satpathy (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,22,329 men, 6,41,088 women and 54 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Dhenkanal is: 20.75 85.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: ढेंकानाल, ओडिशा (Hindi); ঢেঙ্কানল, ওড়িশা (Bengali); ढेंकानाल, ओडिशा (Marathi); ધેંકનલ, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); தெங்கனால், ஒடிசா (Tamil); డెంకానాల్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಧೆಂಕನಾಲ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); ധേൻകനാൽ, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)