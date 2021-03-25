Dhing Candidate List: Key Contests in Dhing Assembly Constituency of Assam

Dhing Assembly constituency in Nagaon district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dhing seat is part of the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Aminul Islam of AIUDF won from this seat beating Anwar Hussain of INC by a margin of 24,553 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Aminul Islam of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Dr. Idris Ali of INC by a margin of 19,172 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kaliabor Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Dhing Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Dhing constituency are: Sanjib Kumar Bora of BJP, Alhaj Aminul Islam of AIUDF, Anjar Hussain of AJP