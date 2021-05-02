Dhing Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Dhing Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

83. Dhing (धींग), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Nagaon district of Assam. It shares a border with . Dhing is part of 11. Kaliabor Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.78%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,31,156 eligible electors, of which 1,19,372 were male, 1,11,764 female and 20 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhing in 2021 is 936.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,88,167 eligible electors, of which 99,026 were male, 89,141 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,57,327 eligible electors, of which 81,579 were male, 75,748 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhing in 2016 was 107. In 2011, there were 45.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Aminul Islam of AIUDF won in this seat by defeating Anwar Hussain of INC by a margin of 24,553 votes which was 14.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 47.78% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Aminul Islam of AIUDF won in this seat defeating Dr. Idris Ali of INC by a margin of 19,172 votes which was 14.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 54.92% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 83. Dhing Assembly segment of Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIUDF got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kaliabor Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Dhing are: Aminul Islam (AIUDF), Sanjib Kumar Bora (BJP), Anjar Hussain (AJP), Inamul Huda (RCPIRB), Saiful Islam Choudhury (AJM), Shahnaz Begum (JDU), Mehboob Muktar (IND), Mustafa Shahidul Islam (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 89.79%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 92.08%, while it was 83.87% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 83. Dhing constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 210. In 2011 there were 183 polling stations.

EXTENT:

83. Dhing constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagaon district of Assam: Dhing mouza in Dhing thana, Alitangani mouza in Rupohihat thana in Nowgong sub-division; and Moirabari mouza in Laharighat thana in Marigaon sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Nagaon.

The total area covered by Dhing is 135 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dhing is: 26°27’27.7"N 92°28’55.9"E.

