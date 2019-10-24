Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh in Latur Rural Election Results 2019: Dhiraj Vilasrao of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshkmukh, the younger son of former CM Vilasrao Deskhmukh, is contesting the state elections for the first time from Latur rural seat. The 36-year old has previously won the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections in 2017 from Ekurga from Latur zilla parishad.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.