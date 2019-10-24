English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh in Latur Rural Election Results 2019: Dhiraj Vilasrao of Congress Leads
Live election result status of Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh Latur Rural Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data
INC
Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh
LEADING
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh Latur Rural Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshkmukh, the younger son of former CM Vilasrao Deskhmukh, is contesting the state elections for the first time from Latur rural seat. The 36-year old has previously won the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections in 2017 from Ekurga from Latur zilla parishad.
