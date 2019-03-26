English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Dhokla, Not Beef Biryani’: Under Fire, Asaduddin Owaisi Rephrases Attack on PM Modi
The AIMIM chief on Saturday had taken a swipe at the Centre and asked PM Modi if he had “slept after eating beef biryani” while 40 CRPF men were killed.
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: After drawing the ire of Twitterati over his “beef biryani” jibe at Narendra Modi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin stands corrected on the Prime Minister’s diet of choice.
“Two days ago, I said that in Pulwama a suicide bomber attacked our forces, will PM Modi take responsibility? I said was he sleeping after eating beef biryani. On social media, PM's followers are saying that he doesn't eat non-veg. I don't know if he eats veg or non-veg. Now I will say that he slept after eating dhokla, idli or vegetable biryani,” Owaisi said in a rally on Monday.
Taking a swipe at the Centre on Saturday, Owaisi had asked PM Modi if he had “slept after eating beef biryani” while 40 CRPF men were killed.
“I want to ask Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Modi that if NTRO can watch about 300 cell phones in Balakot then sitting in Delhi were you not able to see how 50kg RDX was brought in Pulwama," he had questioned.
Owaisi also hit out at the Centre over the Jet airways crisis saying that the government “can’t give away Rs 1500 crore just like that because it is public money. “Is this your baap ki jagir (father’s property)…In the name of 'Make in India' thousands of factories are being shut down... can loans not be given to them?” he said.
“Two days ago, I said that in Pulwama a suicide bomber attacked our forces, will PM Modi take responsibility? I said was he sleeping after eating beef biryani. On social media, PM's followers are saying that he doesn't eat non-veg. I don't know if he eats veg or non-veg. Now I will say that he slept after eating dhokla, idli or vegetable biryani,” Owaisi said in a rally on Monday.
Taking a swipe at the Centre on Saturday, Owaisi had asked PM Modi if he had “slept after eating beef biryani” while 40 CRPF men were killed.
“I want to ask Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Modi that if NTRO can watch about 300 cell phones in Balakot then sitting in Delhi were you not able to see how 50kg RDX was brought in Pulwama," he had questioned.
Owaisi also hit out at the Centre over the Jet airways crisis saying that the government “can’t give away Rs 1500 crore just like that because it is public money. “Is this your baap ki jagir (father’s property)…In the name of 'Make in India' thousands of factories are being shut down... can loans not be given to them?” he said.
| Edited by: Angana Chakrabarti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Friday 22 March , 2019 IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Pushed Another Critical Service With News+, Apple Card, TV+ and Arcade, And it is Called Privacy
- Nayanthara Urges Internal Probe Against Radha Ravi for Making Misogynistic Comments Against Her
- Hackers Awarded $35000, Tesla Model 3 for Exposing Vehicle System Error
- HAL Rolls Out 16th Tejas LCA Fighter Jet for Indian Air Force as Per Target
- First Look of Chhapaak Unveiled, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Holds Strong at Box Office
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results