‘Dhokla, Not Beef Biryani’: Under Fire, Asaduddin Owaisi Rephrases Attack on PM Modi

After drawing the ire of Twitterati over his “beef biryani” jibe at Narendra Modi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin stands corrected on the Prime Minister’s diet of choice.“Two days ago, I said that in Pulwama a suicide bomber attacked our forces, will PM Modi take responsibility? I said was he sleeping after eating beef biryani. On social media, PM's followers are saying that he doesn't eat non-veg. I don't know if he eats veg or non-veg. Now I will say that he slept after eating dhokla, idli or vegetable biryani,” Owaisi said in a rally on Monday.Taking a swipe at the Centre on Saturday, Owaisi had asked PM Modi if he had “slept after eating beef biryani” while 40 CRPF men were killed.“I want to ask Rajnath Singh and Prime Minister Modi that if NTRO can watch about 300 cell phones in Balakot then sitting in Delhi were you not able to see how 50kg RDX was brought in Pulwama," he had questioned.Owaisi also hit out at the Centre over the Jet airways crisis saying that the government “can’t give away Rs 1500 crore just like that because it is public money. “Is this your baap ki jagir (father’s property)…In the name of 'Make in India' thousands of factories are being shut down... can loans not be given to them?” he said.