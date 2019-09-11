Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Dhol, Manjira & 'Alarm' Bells: BJP’s Novel Protest Props to Awaken Kamal Nath Govt’s ‘Deep Slumber’

BJP leaders accused the Congress government of ignoring the public in the last eight months since it came to power and said they were forced to organise the ‘ghamtanaad’ (blowing the bells) agitation in protest.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dhol, Manjira & 'Alarm' Bells: BJP’s Novel Protest Props to Awaken Kamal Nath Govt’s ‘Deep Slumber’
BJP leaders and workers use different instruments during a rally against the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. (News18)
Loading...

Bhopal: Dhol (wooden drums) and 'manjira' (cymbals) and bells in hand, leaders and supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged protest rallies across the state in a bid to raise an alarm and awaken the Kamal Nath-led Congress government from its alleged deep slumber.

The BJP leaders claimed that the state government was in deep sleep and they were forced to organise the ‘ghamtanaad’ (blowing the bells) agitation to protest against it. They accused the Congress government of ignoring the public in the last eight months since coming to power.

BJP state unit president Rakesh Singh led a demonstration of thousands of party workers and leaders in Bhopal and gheraoed the Collectorate. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan led rallies in Indore. Over-excited party workers broke the security cordon to scale the walls of the Collectorate, following which the police took action.

Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav participated in the protest in Jabalpur where police had to use water cannons to disperse protesters.

“No work is happening as the Congress government is busy making excuses,” said Bhargav. “We have staged this protest to wake up the government.”

Bhargav, who claimed that even lower-rung workers refused to work without accepting bribes, courted arrest with other leaders and workers after the protest.

Issues, including farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance and spiralling electricity bills, were taken up by the BJP’s workers during the protests. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Archana Chitnis and Bhupendra Singh led the demonstrations in Vidisha, Burhanpur and Gwalior, respectively.

Senior Congress leader and former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Arun Yadav said if the state BJP unit was so concerned about the people's problems, it should protest against the Centre that has stopped releasing funds worth Rs 6,500 crore to Madhya Pradesh. Yadav also tagged a news report on the subject with his tweet.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram