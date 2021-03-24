politics

News18» News»Politics»Dholai Candidate List: Key Contests in Dholai Assembly Constituency of Assam
1-MIN READ

Dholai Candidate List: Key Contests in Dholai Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Dholai (SC) constituency are: Parimal Suklabaidya of BJP, Kamakhya Prasad Mala of CONG, Ram Ratan Dusad of AJP

Dholai Assembly constituency in Cachar district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Dholai seat is part of the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Parimal Suklabaidya of BJP won from this seat beating Girindra Mallik of INC by a margin of 26,837 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Girindra Mallik of INC won from this this constituency defeating Parimal Suklabaidya of BJP by a margin of 14,370 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Silchar Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Dholai Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 24, 2021, 13:35 IST