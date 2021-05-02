Dholai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Dholai Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

11. Dholai (ढोलई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Barak Valley region and Cachar district of Assam. It shares a border with Mizoram (Kolasib, Aizawl Districts), Manipur (Pherzawl, Jiribam Districts). Dholai is part of 2. Silchar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.36%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,90,791 eligible electors, of which 98,313 were male, 92,477 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dholai in 2021 is 941.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,60,525 eligible electors, of which 85,614 were male, 74,911 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,39,666 eligible electors, of which 74,128 were male, 65,538 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dholai in 2016 was 433. In 2011, there were 380.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Parimal Suklabaidya of BJP won in this seat by defeating Girindra Mallik of INC by a margin of 26,837 votes which was 20.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.54% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Girindra Mallik of INC won in this seat defeating Parimal Suklabaidya of BJP by a margin of 14,370 votes which was 13.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.26% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 11. Dholai Assembly segment of Silchar Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Silchar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Silchar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Dholai are: Kamakhya Prasad Mala (INC), Parimal Sukla Baidya (BJP), Gour Chandra Das (SUCIC), Ram Ratan Dusad (AJP), Ananta Mohan Roy (IND), Dipak Ranjan Roy (IND), Parimal Das (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.13%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.93%, while it was 73.67% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 11. Dholai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 178. In 2011 there were 166 polling stations.

EXTENT:

11. Dholai constituency comprises of the following areas of Cachar district of Assam: Dholai thana [excluding circle No. 58 (Part)] circle Nos. 65, 66 and Hill Punjee and Forest villages in Sonai thana and circle Nos. 25,26 and CLEVER House T.E in circle No. 27 (Part) and forest villages in Silchar thana in Silchar sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Cachar.

The total area covered by Dholai is 866 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dholai is: 24°32’09.6"N 92°53’04.2"E.

