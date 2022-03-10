Dholana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading

Live election results updates of Dholana seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Aslam Ali (SP), Dharmesh Singh Tomar (BJP), Chandra Mohan (AAP), Basid (BSP), Brijesh Kori (STJP), Pramod (IND), Arif (AIMIM), Arvind Sharma (INC), Kuldeep (IND), Keerty Pratap Singh (IND), Asama (IND), Nazim (JAP), Trivedi (NCPA).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 69.1%, which is 2.2% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Aaaslam Choudhary of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.58 Dholana (Dhaulana) (ढोलना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Dholana is part of Ghaziabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.65% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.07%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 949322 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 5,39,120 were male and 4,10,166 female and 36 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dholana in 2019 was: 761 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,30,381 eligible electors, of which 2,06,590 were male,1,72,872 female and 14 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,07,142 eligible electors, of which 1,73,050 were male, 1,34,089 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dholana in 2017 was 827. In 2012, there were 782 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Aaaslam Choudhary of BSP won in this seat defeating Aaaslam Choudhary of BSP by a margin of 3,576 which was 0.7% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 17.45% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dharmesh Singh Tomar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dharmesh Singh Tomar of SP by a margin of 9,339 votes which was 2.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 14.62% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 58 Dholana Assembly segment of the 12. Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency. Vijay Kumar Singh of BJP won the Ghaziabad Parliament seat defeating Suresh Bansal of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ghaziabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 24 contestants in the fray for this seat and 32 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Dholana are: Aslam Ali (SP), Dharmesh Singh Tomar (BJP), Chandra Mohan (AAP), Basid (BSP), Brijesh Kori (STJP), Pramod (IND), Arif (AIMIM), Arvind Sharma (INC), Kuldeep (IND), Keerty Pratap Singh (IND), Asama (IND), Nazim (JAP), Trivedi (NCPA).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 69.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.9%, while it was 65.87% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Dholana went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.58 Dholana Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 366. In 2012, there were 315 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.58 Dholana comprises of the following areas of Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 3 Dholana, Panchayats 6 Girdharpur Tumrail, 8 Sabli, 10 Raghunathpur, 19 Baroda Hinduwan, 20 Anwarpur, 23 Dadri, 24 Badnauli, 25 Sarawa of 1 Hapur KC and Pilkhuwa Municipal Board of 3 Hapur Tehsil; 1 Ghaziabad KC (excluding Panchayats 2 Duhi, 4 Ataur, 5 Shamsher, 9 Sardarpur and 17 Bahadur) and Dasna Nagar Panchayat of 2 Ghaziabad Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Dholana constituency, which are: Muradnagar, Modi Nagar, Kithore, Hapur, Sikandrabad, Dadri, Ghaziabad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Dholana is approximately 433 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dholana is: 28°39’50.8"N 77°36’13.0"E.

