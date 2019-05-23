Dhone Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Dhone Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- S V Ramanarayal INC -- -- Venkata Siva Reddy Gunapalle CPI -- -- K.Ramanjaneyulu PSHP -- -- Bonalarajendra PPOI -- -- K.Ramachandra Reddy IND -- -- Kamireddyranga Reddy NVP -- -- I.J.Venkataramana YSRCP -- -- Buggana Raja Reddy NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Boyahanumanthu IND -- -- Krishna Prasad IND -- -- T.Maddileti Naidu IND -- -- K.Srinivasa Reddy IND -- -- Sudhakarreddy IND -- -- V.Sreenivasa Reddy TDP -- -- Kambalapaduedigaprathap

141. Dhone is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,19,678 voters of which 1,09,248 are male and 1,10,357 are female and 73 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Dhone, recorded a voter turnout of 78.94%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 73.65% and in 2009, 70.5% of Dhone's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Buggana Rajendranath of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 11,152 votes which was 6.64% of the total votes polled. Buggana Rajendranath polled a total of 1,67,849 (43.56%) votes.TDP's Kambalapadu Ediga Krishna Murthy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the JKPDP candidate by a margin of 4651 (3.33%) votes. Kambalapadu Ediga Krishna Murthy polled 1,39,516 which was 43.56% of the total votes polled.Dhone went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: ढोन (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and డోన్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).