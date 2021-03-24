Dhubri Candidate List: Key Contests in Dhubri Assembly Constituency of Assam

Dhubri Assembly constituency in Dhubri district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Dhubri seat is part of the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Najrul Hoque of AIUDF won from this seat beating Nazibul Umar of IND by a margin of 24,086 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Jahan Uddin of AIUDF won from this this constituency defeating Nazibul Umar of INC by a margin of 7,482 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dhubri Parliamentary constituency AIUDF was ahead in the Dhubri Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls AIUDF led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Dhubri constituency are: Dr.Debamoy Sanyal of BJP, Nazrul Hoque of AIUDF, Azad Ali Sheikh of AJP