Dhule City Election Results 2019 Live Updates (धुळे शहर): Shah Faruk Anwar Of AIMIM Wins

. Dhule City (धुळे शहर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Dhule district of Maharashtra and is part of Dhule Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.82% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.8%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,20,443 eligible electors, of which 1,68,662 were male, 1,51,765 female and 16 voters of the third gender. A total of 326 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,86,187 eligible electors, of which 1,51,814 were male, 1,34,370 female and 16 voters of the third gender. A total of 326 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,69,624.

Dhule City has an elector sex ratio of 899.82.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Anil Anna Gote of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 12928 votes which was 8.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.03% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Anil Anna Gote of LKSGM won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 28741 votes which was 21.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LKSGM had a vote share of 43.58% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 7. Dhule City Assembly segment of Dhule Lok Sabha constituency. Dhule Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 49.4%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 54.53%, while it was 50.7 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.13%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 249 polling stations in 7. Dhule City constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 246.

Extent: 7. Dhule City constituency comprises of the following areas of Dhule district of Maharashtra: Dhule Tehsil (Part) – Dhule (Municipal Corporation)

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dhule City is: 20.9024 74.787.

