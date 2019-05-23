Dhule Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Bhamre Subhash Ramrao BJP Bhamre Subhash Ramrao LEADING

Dhule Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Dnyaneshwar Baliram Dhekale Alias Bapu NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Mohammed Rizwan Mohammed Akbar IND -- -- Meraj Bi Husain Khan IND -- -- Pinjari Salim Kasam IND -- -- Bhamare Subash Shankar BJP -- -- Bhamre Subhash Ramrao LSG -- -- Anil Anna BMP -- -- Dilip Bhaidas Patil VBA -- -- Nabi Ahmad Ahmad Dulla RMP -- -- Taher Sattar Khatik BMSM -- -- Ansari Mohammed Ismail Mohammed Ibrahim BLP -- -- Anil Ramdas Jadhaav IND -- -- Nitin Baburao Khare IND -- -- Nasim Rauf Baba Khan BRSP -- -- Sitaram Baga Wagh IND -- -- Irfan Mo. Isahak BKP -- -- Mevati Hina Yusufbhai BHMP -- -- Pinjari Jainuddin Husain RHJP -- -- Nandkumar Jagannath Chavhan BTP -- -- Pandharinath Chaitram More IND -- -- Iqbal Ahmed Mohammed Rafeeque IND -- -- Qasmi Kamal Hashim Mohammed Azmi IND -- -- Dinesh Punamchand Koli IND -- -- Deepak Khandu Amrutkar INC -- -- Kunalbaba Rohidas Patil IND -- -- Tadvi Ayyub Khan Razzaque Khan IND -- -- Chordiya Dhiraj Prakashchand BSP -- -- Aparanti Sanjay Yashwant

2. Dhule is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.41% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.9%. The estimated literacy level of Dhule is 80.15%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bhamre Subhash Ramrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,30,723 votes which was 13.30% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.86% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sonawane Pratap Narayanrao of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 19,419 votes which was 2.90% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 39.28% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.68% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.55% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dhule was: Bhamre Subhash Ramrao (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,79,332 men, 7,96,027 women and 8 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Dhule is: 20.898 74.7732Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: धुले, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ধুলে, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); धुळे, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ધુલે, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); தூல், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ధులే, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಧುಲೆ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ധുലെ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)