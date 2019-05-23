English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dhule Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dhule (धुळे) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Dhule is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.41% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.9%. The estimated literacy level of Dhule is 80.15%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bhamre Subhash Ramrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,30,723 votes which was 13.30% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.86% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sonawane Pratap Narayanrao of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 19,419 votes which was 2.90% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 39.28% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.68% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.55% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dhule was: Bhamre Subhash Ramrao (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,79,332 men, 7,96,027 women and 8 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dhule Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dhule is: 20.898 74.7732
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: धुले, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); ধুলে, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); धुळे, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); ધુલે, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); தூல், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); ధులే, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಧುಲೆ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ധുലെ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Bhamre Subhash Ramrao
BJP
Bhamre Subhash Ramrao
LEADING
Dhule Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Dnyaneshwar Baliram Dhekale Alias Bapu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Mohammed Rizwan Mohammed Akbar
IND
--
--
Meraj Bi Husain Khan
IND
--
--
Pinjari Salim Kasam
IND
--
--
Bhamare Subash Shankar
BJP
--
--
Bhamre Subhash Ramrao
LSG
--
--
Anil Anna
BMP
--
--
Dilip Bhaidas Patil
VBA
--
--
Nabi Ahmad Ahmad Dulla
RMP
--
--
Taher Sattar Khatik
BMSM
--
--
Ansari Mohammed Ismail Mohammed Ibrahim
BLP
--
--
Anil Ramdas Jadhaav
IND
--
--
Nitin Baburao Khare
IND
--
--
Nasim Rauf Baba Khan
BRSP
--
--
Sitaram Baga Wagh
IND
--
--
Irfan Mo. Isahak
BKP
--
--
Mevati Hina Yusufbhai
BHMP
--
--
Pinjari Jainuddin Husain
RHJP
--
--
Nandkumar Jagannath Chavhan
BTP
--
--
Pandharinath Chaitram More
IND
--
--
Iqbal Ahmed Mohammed Rafeeque
IND
--
--
Qasmi Kamal Hashim Mohammed Azmi
IND
--
--
Dinesh Punamchand Koli
IND
--
--
Deepak Khandu Amrutkar
INC
--
--
Kunalbaba Rohidas Patil
IND
--
--
Tadvi Ayyub Khan Razzaque Khan
IND
--
--
Chordiya Dhiraj Prakashchand
BSP
--
--
Aparanti Sanjay Yashwant
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results