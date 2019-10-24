Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Dhule Rural Election Results 2019 Live Updates (धुळे ग्रामीण): Anil Anna Gote of LSNG Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dhule Rural (धुळे ग्रामीण) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Kunalbaba Rohidas Patil
LEADING

Detailed Results
Dhule Rural Election Results 2019 Live Updates (धुळे ग्रामीण): Anil Anna Gote of LSNG Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dhule Rural (धुळे ग्रामीण) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

6. Dhule Rural (धुळे ग्रामीण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Dhule district of Maharashtra and is part of Dhule Lok Sabha constituency.

Dhule Rural Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
5036
55.26%
Maisaheb Dnyanjyoti Manohar Patil
INC
3804
41.74%
Kunalbaba Rohidas Patil
VBA
136
1.49%
Rajdip Bhatu Agale
NOTA
58
0.64%
Nota
BSP
44
0.48%
Baisane Nandu Sukdeo
IND
36
0.39%
Dr. Bhupesh Prakash Patil

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.85%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.8%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,72,867 eligible electors, of which 1,94,262 were male, 1,78,604 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,126 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,50,839 eligible electors, of which 1,82,812 were male, 1,68,025 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,126 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,22,222.

Dhule Rural has an elector sex ratio of 919.4.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kunal (Baba) Rohidas Patil of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 46082 votes which was 19.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.77% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Prof Shard Patil of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 18982 votes which was 9.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 52.06% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 6. Dhule Rural Assembly segment of Dhule Lok Sabha constituency. Dhule Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 63.37%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.86%, while it was 59.95 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.49%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 370 polling stations in 6. Dhule Rural constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 370.

Extent: 6. Dhule Rural constituency comprises of the following areas of Dhule district of Maharashtra: Dhule Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle - Lamkani, Songir, Fagane, Mukati, Dhule, Kusumbe, Arvi and Shirur.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dhule Rural is: 20.8793 74.6901.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dhule Rural results.

