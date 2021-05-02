Dhupguri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

15. Dhupguri (धुपगुड़ी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Dhupguri is part of 3. Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 56.99%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.79%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,62,602 eligible electors, of which 1,34,426 were male, 1,28,175 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dhupguri in 2021 is 953.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,37,427 eligible electors, of which 1,22,444 were male, 1,14,983 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,00,605 eligible electors, of which 1,05,530 were male, 94,878 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhupguri in 2016 was 443. In 2011, there were 182.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Mitali Roy of TMC won in this seat by defeating Mamata Roy of CPIM by a margin of 19,264 votes which was 9.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 43.49% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Mamata Roy of CPIM won in this seat defeating Mina Barman of TMC by a margin of 4,238 votes which was 2.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 42.25% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 15. Dhupguri Assembly segment of Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Jalpaiguri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jalpaiguri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Dhupguri are: Pradip Kumar Roy (CPIM), Bishnu Pada Ray (BJP), Bedodyuti Roy (BSP), Mitali Roy (TMC), Dhiranjan Roy (SUCOIC), Sukumar Roy (KPPU), Sujan Barman (IND), Hrishikesh Roy (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.38%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88%, while it was 87.07% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 370 polling stations in 15. Dhupguri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 257. In 2011 there were 245 polling stations.

EXTENT:

15. Dhupguri constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal: 1. Banarhat-I, Barogharia, Gadhearkuthi, Gadong-I, Gadong-II, Jharaltagram-I, Jharaltagram-II, Magurmari-I, Magurmari-II, Sakoyajhora-II, Salbari-I, Salbari-II, Dhupguri-I and Dhupguri-II GPs of CDB Dhupguri. It shares an inter-state border with Jalpaiguri.

The total area covered by Dhupguri is 427 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dhupguri is: 26°39’21.6"N 88°59’29.4"E.

