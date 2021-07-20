'Gli Mancava il Cervello Allora': Did Giriraj Singh Call Rahul Gandhi 'Brainless' in Italian?

Union rural development minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday called senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ‘brainless’ in Italian after he reacted to Centre’s ‘no deaths due to oxygen shortage during second wave’ remark.

“I would say that this prince lacked the brain then, misses it now and he will miss it forever. These lists are compiled by the states. You can tell the states governed by your party to submit modified lists. Until then stop lying," translation of Singh’s tweet read, as he targeted Gandhi’s ‘Italian’ roots.

Di questo principe direi: gli mancava il cervello allora, gli manca ora e gli mancherà per sempre. Questi elenchi sono compilati dagli stati. Puoi dire agli stati governati dal tuo partito di inviare elenchi modificati. Fino ad allora smettila di mentire. https://t.co/LYog1FRX2H— Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) July 20, 2021

The Union minister’s reaction came after Gandhi tweeted, “It wasn’t just the lack of oxygen. There was a huge lack of sensitivity and truth - it was there then, it is today."

The Centre informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that no deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states and UTs during the second Covid-19 wave. But there was an unprecedented surge in demand for medical oxygen during the second wave and it peaked at nearly 9000 MT compared to 3095 MT in the first wave following which the Centre had to step in to facilitate equitable distribution among the states, it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here