'Dialogue Opens All Doors': In Truce with Mayawati, Bhim Army Chief Calls for Unity, Introspection

Lucknow: Putting aside past differences and calling it a truce, Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad penned down a retrospective letter to BSP president Mayawati, urging her to introspect on the real reasons behind the weakening of the Bahujan movement in India, and the ways in which it could be strengthened.

In his four-page address to the BSP chief, Chandra Shekhar Azad talks about the important “political turn” our country is going through, where “communal and castiest powers are rampant.”

“The BJP has formed government in 2014 and then in 2019 and it is a clear indication that its power has increased. Barring South India, the BJP is in a strong position elsewhere, even in Uttar Pradesh which was considered as a strong hold of Bahujan movement once,” he said.

The Bhim Army leader then admitted how this was a tough time for the Bahujan community as atrocities on backwards, OBCs, SCs have been on the rise.

“During this time the country is looking towards Bahujan ideology, which can actually stop these forces and establish peace and harmony. Along with many great people the one who is always revered for Bahujan movement is respected Kanshiram. During his time not only BSP became strong but also the Bahujan movement grew stronger. In the form of his team even your contribution to Bahujan movement was important,” the letter added.

Lamenting the weakening of what he refers to as the “dream of Kanshiram Ji’ – of bringing together thousands of castes for establishing a Bahujan society – Azad then writes, “It is time to introspect and realize where exactly are we going wrong in fighting these communal forces. Or should we start thinking that there is no future of Bahujan movement in country now? I believe that answer to the problems faced by our country today lies in the Bahujan ideology and if we are getting weak then we will have to see within ourselves for our mistakes.”

He further appealed the BSP supremo to put aside past differences and sit together to share views and think on the issue, “As dialogue opens all the doors”.

“The biggest need of the hour is unity of Bahujan people which can give edge to the politics of Bahujan people. Being a member of core team of respected Kanshiram Ji, your experience and views are important for us. I am hopeful that you will take out time for this conversation,” he added.

