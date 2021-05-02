Diamond Harbour Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Diamond Harbour Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

143. Diamond Harbour (डायमंड हार्बर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Diamond Harbour is part of 21. Diamond harbour Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.87%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.57%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,54,964 eligible electors, of which 1,28,803 were male, 1,26,156 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Diamond Harbour in 2021 is 979.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,26,308 eligible electors, of which 1,16,516 were male, 1,09,788 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,505 eligible electors, of which 1,00,578 were male, 91,927 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Diamond Harbour in 2016 was 110. In 2011, there were 75.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Dipak Kumar Halder of TMC won in this seat by defeating Dr. Abul Hasnat of CPIM by a margin of 15,037 votes which was 7.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 48.58% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dipak Kumar Halder of TMC won in this seat defeating Subhra Sau of CPIM by a margin of 20,774 votes which was 12.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.37% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 143. Diamond Harbour Assembly segment of Diamond harbour Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Diamond harbour Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Diamond harbour Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Diamond Harbour are: Golam Ali Sekh (BSP), Dipak Kumar Halder (BJP), Pannalal Halder (TMC), Pratik Ur Rahaman (CPIM), Monarama Halder (SUCOIC), Sachindra Nath Halder (RPOIA), Kishor Kumar Mondal (IND), Biswajit Sardar (IND), Latab Uddin Molla (IND), Safiulla Khan (IND), Swapan Mondal (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 88.04%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.88%, while it was 85.39% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 351 polling stations in 143. Diamond Harbour constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 271. In 2011 there were 247 polling stations.

Extent:

143. Diamond Harbour constituency comprises of the following areas of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Kamarpol, Khordo, Mathur, Nurpur, Patra and Sarisa GPs of CDB Diamond Harbour - II 2. Diamond Harbour (M) and 3. Basuldanga, Bolsiddhi Kali Nagar, Derak, Harindanga, Kanpur Dhanaberia, Mashat and Parulia GPs of CDB Diamond Harbour-I. It shares an inter-state border with South 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Diamond Harbour is 178 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Diamond Harbour is: 22°13’28.2"N 88°10’32.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Diamond Harbour results.

