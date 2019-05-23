Diamond Harbour Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Diamond Harbour Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- Ajay Ghosh SHS -- -- Santosh Kumar BNRP -- -- Swarnalata Sarkar IND -- -- Prabir Sarkar INC -- -- Soumya Aich Roy BSP -- -- Md. Goribulla Molla IND -- -- Subrata Bose NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Nilanjan Roy CPI(M) -- -- Dr. Fuad Halim AITC -- -- Abhishek Banerjee

21. Diamond Harbour is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.18%. The estimated literacy level of Diamond Harbour is 79.73%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Abhishek Banerjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 71,298 votes which was 5.90% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 42.05% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 16 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Somendra Nath Mitra of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,51,689 votes which was 14.39% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 53.56% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 81.07% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.94% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Diamond Harbour was: Abhishek Banerjee (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,16,259 men, 7,39,631 women and 24 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Diamond Harbour is: 22.191 88.1905Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: डायमंड हार्बर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); ডায়মন্ড হারবার, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); डायमंड हार्बर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); ડાયમન્ડ હાર્બર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); டைமண்ட் ஹார்பர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); డైమండ్ హార్బర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಡೈಮಂಡ್ ಹಾರ್ಬರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ഡായമണ്ട്ഹാർബർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).