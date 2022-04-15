Diamond Harbour Football Club – TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee’s Poila Boishakh Gift for West Bengal

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday launched his much-talked about football club – Diamond Harbour – named after his constituency, on the occasion of the Bengali New Year Poila Boishakh.

The logo and T-shirt of the club was launched by Banerjee, as he gave their slogan.

TMC leaders Derek O’Brien and Prasun Banerjee were present at the launch. Former footballer Manash Bhattacharya and Krishnendu Roy are part of the club and Prasun Banerjee and other former footballers were also present.

Abhishek Banerjee said, “Everybody has the right to practise their own politics, but this club is for all. Irrespective of the party you believe in, you can join the club. There is a large huge number of district players who want to play and this club is for them.”

The club has applied to the Indian Football Association for affiliation. The club plans to play the Calcutta Football League and all necessary arrangements have been made, members said.

Prasun Banerjee told News18: “We are crazy about football. Banerjee plans to promote local talent, which is important.”

East Bengal, Mohan Bagan, Mohammedans Club are big players, but the sports fraternity feels the launch of this club is a good move.

For the past four years, Banerjee has been conducting the MP Cup in his constituency. Various local clubs from the Diamond Harbour Assembly constituencies have been taking part in these tournaments.

Banerjee is a sports enthusiast and used to play cricket. This is also the first time an MP has branded his constituency with its passion for football. So all eyes will definitely be on this new club.

