Dibrugarh Candidate List: Key Contests in Dibrugarh Assembly Constituency of Assam

Dibrugarh Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Dibrugarh seat is part of the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Prasanta Phukan of BJP won from this seat beating Chandra Kanta Barua of INC by a margin of 27,374 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Prasanta Phukan of BJP won from this this constituency defeating Kalyan Kumar Gogoi of INC by a margin of 19,609 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Dibrugarh Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Dibrugarh constituency are: Prasanta Phukan of BJP, Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog of CONG, Ajit Borgohain of AJP