Dibrugarh Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Dibrugarh Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

116. Dibrugarh (डिब्रूगढ़), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Dibrugarh district of Assam. It shares a border with . Dibrugarh is part of 13. Dibrugarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.22%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,50,174 eligible electors, of which 74,243 were male, 75,931 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dibrugarh in 2021 is 1023.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,29,214 eligible electors, of which 65,430 were male, 63,784 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,24,874 eligible electors, of which 64,919 were male, 59,955 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dibrugarh in 2016 was 161. In 2011, there were 87.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Prasanta Phukan of BJP won in this seat by defeating Chandra Kanta Barua of INC by a margin of 27,374 votes which was 26.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 61.02% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Prasanta Phukan of BJP won in this seat defeating Kalyan Kumar Gogoi of INC by a margin of 19,609 votes which was 23.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.15% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 116. Dibrugarh Assembly segment of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Dibrugarh are: Prasanta Phukan (BJP), Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog (INC), Ajit Borgohain (AJP), Syed Mahshinur Rahman (ASMASOM), Kamal Hazarika (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.36%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.18%, while it was 67.53% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 116. Dibrugarh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 161. In 2011 there were 161 polling stations.

EXTENT:

116. Dibrugarh constituency comprises of the following areas of Dibrugarh district of Assam: Jamirah and Dibrugarh mouzas in Dibrugarh thana in Dibrugarh sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Dibrugarh.

The total area covered by Dibrugarh is 436 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dibrugarh is: 27°33’49.7"N 94°56’44.9"E.

