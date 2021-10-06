CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Politics » 'Dictatorship' in India; Farmers Being 'systematically Attacked': Rahul Gandhi
1-MIN READ

'Dictatorship' in India; Farmers Being 'systematically Attacked': Rahul Gandhi

Congress sources in Lucknow said all necessary preparations for the Rahul Gandhi's arrival are being made. (File photo/AFP)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that farmers are being “systematically attacked" and there is “dictatorship" in India now with politicians not being allowed to visit Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said he along with two Congress Chief Ministers — Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Charanjit Singh Channi (Punjab) — will try to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families hit by the violence.

first published:October 06, 2021, 13:22 IST