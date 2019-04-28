English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Did BSE Ticker Tell People to Vote Against PM Modi? Here's a Fact Check
An electronic ticker on the building's exterior appears to display a message in red capital letters that says: “Don’t vote for Modi”.
The doctored image has been doing rounds on social media.
Loading...
Multiple posts on Facebook and Twitter, shared thousands of times, contain an image purporting to show an stock exchange ticker displaying a message which tells people to vote against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The image has been doctored; in the original photo the ticker displays share prices; the doctored image was posted on Twitter by standup comedian Kunal Kamra who clearly said it was not real.
The post has been shared more than 15,000 times since and contains the image showing the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai.
An electronic ticker on the building's exterior appears to display a message in red capital letters that says: “Don’t vote for Modi”.
Below is a screenshot of the false post:
Screenshot of the misleading post
The post’s caption, translated to English, says: “Mumbai’s share market has also written don’t vote for Modi. Zoom in and see for yourself.”
The same misleading image has been shared elsewhere on Facebook.
However the image has been doctored from an original photograph that appears on the ‘about’ page of the Bombay Stock Exchange website.
The image below compares screenshots of the picture in the misleading post (L) with the original image as it appears on the bourse’s site (R):
Comparison of misleading image (L) and original photo (R)
The verified Twitter account of the Bombay Stock Exchange addressed the doctored image in this tweet dated April 19, 2019.
It says: “A fake morphed photo against a political party using BSE building has been shared by @kunalkamra88.
“BSE is extremely disappointed at unfortunate,unauthorized & illegal use of BSE buildg fr nefarious activities.BSE reserves right to take appropriate legal action agnst @kunalkamra88”.
The tweet is embedded below:
@kunalkamra88 is the Twitter handle of stage artist and comedian Kunal Kamra.
In this tweet published April 14, 2019, Kamra shared the doctored image of the bourse alongside other images containing the words “Don’t vote for Modi”.
The caption made it clear he did not believe the images were real. It said: "These photos are as real as Modiji’s promises…”
Kamra’s tweet is embedded below:
The post has been shared more than 15,000 times since and contains the image showing the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai.
An electronic ticker on the building's exterior appears to display a message in red capital letters that says: “Don’t vote for Modi”.
Below is a screenshot of the false post:
Screenshot of the misleading post
The post’s caption, translated to English, says: “Mumbai’s share market has also written don’t vote for Modi. Zoom in and see for yourself.”
The same misleading image has been shared elsewhere on Facebook.
However the image has been doctored from an original photograph that appears on the ‘about’ page of the Bombay Stock Exchange website.
The image below compares screenshots of the picture in the misleading post (L) with the original image as it appears on the bourse’s site (R):
Comparison of misleading image (L) and original photo (R)
The verified Twitter account of the Bombay Stock Exchange addressed the doctored image in this tweet dated April 19, 2019.
It says: “A fake morphed photo against a political party using BSE building has been shared by @kunalkamra88.
“BSE is extremely disappointed at unfortunate,unauthorized & illegal use of BSE buildg fr nefarious activities.BSE reserves right to take appropriate legal action agnst @kunalkamra88”.
The tweet is embedded below:
A fake morphed photo against a political party using BSE building has been shared by @kunalkamra88.BSE is extremely disappointed at unfortunate,unauthorized & illegal use of BSE buildg fr nefarious activities.BSE reserves right to take appropriate legal action agnst @kunalkamra88— BSE India (@BSEIndia) April 19, 2019
@kunalkamra88 is the Twitter handle of stage artist and comedian Kunal Kamra.
In this tweet published April 14, 2019, Kamra shared the doctored image of the bourse alongside other images containing the words “Don’t vote for Modi”.
The caption made it clear he did not believe the images were real. It said: "These photos are as real as Modiji’s promises…”
Kamra’s tweet is embedded below:
These photos are as real as Modiji's promises... pic.twitter.com/zEBOUxyLKJ— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 14, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's Pad Man vs Iron Man: Akshay Kumar Dresses as Avengers Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr
- Childhood Memories Helped Tessa Thompson's Performance in Little Woods
- Varun Dhawan to Tie the Knot with Natasha Dalal Next Year, Confirms David Dhawan
- Idris Elba and Partner Sabrina Dhowre Secretly Marry in Morocco
- How TikTok is Getting Indian Women To Stop Bothering About 'Log Kya Kahenge?'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results