Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Did Enraged Mob Burn EVMs in First Phase of Lok Sabha Polls? Here's a Fact Check

The video, which is around 35 seconds long, has been viewed more than 89,000 times in a post published to Facebook April 11, 2019 -- the same day that voting began in the Lok Sabha polls.

AFP

Updated:April 26, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Did Enraged Mob Burn EVMs in First Phase of Lok Sabha Polls? Here's a Fact Check
Representative Image
Loading...
A video of electronic voting machines being set on fire has been viewed tens of thousands of times in Facebook posts that claim the machines were attacked by people angered by vote tampering in the first phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election. The claim is false; the video actually shows an incident during a 2017 by-election in the city of Srinagar.

The video, which is around 35 seconds long, has been viewed more than 89,000 times in a post published to Facebook April 11, 2019 -- the same day that voting began in the Lok Sabha polls.

The video shows electronic voting machines, or EVMs, being smashed and set on fire by a group of people.

The post’s Hindi-language caption says, translated to English: “Polling is on for the first phase of elections in India, polling officials are saying that votes are going in favour of the BJP despite whatever buttons you push. People smashed EVM out of anger.”

Below is a screenshot of the misleading post, which also contains two stills from the video:

evmfire11
Snapshot of the misleading Facebook post

The video has also been shared elsewhere on Facebook with the same caption, for example in this post also published April 11 and shared nearly 2,000 times since.

It has also been shared on Facebook and Twitter here and on YouTube– all published on or after April 11 – alongside similar claims.

A reverse image search on Yandex using keyframes from the video obtained using digital verification tool InVid found that the clip was not filmed during the first phase of the 2019 Indian election but is two years old.

The exact same video was published in news reports, dated April 12, 2017.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram