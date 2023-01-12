Did Mahua Moitra's Recent 'Chai' Making Attempt Have a PM Modi Reference? Watch VIDEO

Trinamool Congress Leader Mahua Moitra on Wednesday shared a video of her making chai on her Twitter account. In the video, she could be seen attempting at making the popular beverage at a ‘thela’ on the street, as people watched.

However, what stood out in her Twitter post, was the caption. “Tried my hand at making chai… who knows where it may lead me :-)" she wrote. It seemed like a veiled dig at PM Modi who worked as a chaiwala in his childhood.

Tried my hand at making chai… who knows where it may lead me 🙂 pic.twitter.com/iAQxgw61M0— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 11, 2023

The video is from her Lok Sabha constituency Krishnanagar. In the video, she can be seen adding sugar to the chai, soon after which the tea seller took over.

The Trinamool leader is in her constituency campaigning for the Trinamool government’s new campaign ‘Didi Surakhsha Kavach’ launched in 2023 keeping an eye on the panchayat polls.

Less than a month ago in December, Moitra had taken a dig at BJP over several issues concerning India. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, over the debate on demands for additional grants for 2022-23 on Tuesday, Mahua had begun her speech by accusing the Centre of making false claims.

“This government has us believe every February that this country’s economy is going great guns. We are the fastest growing most efficient global player. Everyone is getting employment. We are getting gas cylinders, electricity and pucca houses. This falsehood flies for about 8 to 10 months and then the truth comes limping after it. And now we are in December and the government says it needs Rs 3.26 lakh crore of additional funds over and above the budget estimates," she had said.

